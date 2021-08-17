Danve waits four hours for felicitation ceremony

Aurangabad, Aug 17:

Union minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve on Tuesday arrived from a special bogie at the Aurangabad railway station at 4.20 am. However, as he arrived earlier than the scheduled time, the minister waited in the bogie for four hours for the felicitation ceremony by the party activists. He received a grand welcome as he arrived in the city for the first time after becoming the minister.

Danve was to travel from Mumbai to Manmad by Devagiri Express and from Manmad by Sachkhand Express to Aurangabad at 10 am. However, Sachkhand express ran 3.30 hours late. Therefore, he preferred to reach Aurangabad by Devagiri express. The train arrived at the railway station at 4.20 am. But as per the earlier schedule, the activists had to arrive at the railway station at 7.30 am. However, the party members were informed about the change in schedule and were asked to come to the station immediately. Hence the activists started crowding the railway station from 6 am. Hundreds of activists had gathered till 8 am. Danve stepped out of the bogie at 8.50 am. The huge crowd caused a lot of commotion and no social distancing was followed. BJP district president Vijay Autade, city president Sanjay Kenekar, general secretary Raju Vaidya, Basavraj Mangrule, Suraj Lolge and other members were present.

Officials breathed a sigh of relief

On the backdrop of Danve's visit, the railway officials had emphasised on taking various precautions at the railway station. Care was taken about maintaining cleanliness and keeping all facilities up to date. However, there was no occasion for Danve to express his displeasure as he preferred waiting in the bogie. Hence the railway authorities breathed a sigh of relief.

Two stages for felicitation

There were two stages set up in the vicinity of the railway station by the BJP members. Danve accepted the felicitation on both the stages. However, the move highlighted the internal politics in the BJP.