Dattatray Lokhande passes away

Aurangabad, July 24:

Duttatray Mithushet Lokhande (69) a resident of M5 in New Mhada Colony (Tisgaon) passed away on Saturday evening. His last rites will be performed on Sunday, at 10.30 am at Vaikunthadham crematorium in South City near AS Club. He is survived by three sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.