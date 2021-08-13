Dayanand Modani elected chairman of IIIE city chapter

Aurangabad, Aug 12: Industrialist Dayanand Modani has been elected chairman of the Aurangabad Chapter of the Navi Mumbai-based Indian Institution of Industrial Engineering (IIIE).

Management consultant Anupam Goyal along with Dr Sudhir Deshmukh was responsible for formation of Aurangabad chapter 2013.

Other members of the Governing body, which will have term of two years are: Vice-chairman - Dr Munjadas Kadam, HoD Mechanical Engineering, JNEC; Dr Prashant Ambad, Dean (Academics and Quality Assurance), MIT, Aurangabad; hon. secretary - Dr Asmita Joshi, NRB Industrial Bearings Limited; treasurer - Dr Nitin Phafat, JNEC; Joint secretaries - Dr Pankaj Zine and Dr Sahdev Ubale. Members - Dr Santosh Bhosle, Ajinkya Pathrikar, Sachin Lomte. Advisory council members - C P Tripathi, Dr Sudhir Deshmukh and Anupam Goyal.

The organization conducts various activities such as workshops, training, seminars for industries and students.