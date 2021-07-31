DCS bidden farewell breaching social distancing norms

Aurangabad, July 31:

The health machinery is frequently alerting the residents to be cautious due to the third possible Corona wave. However, the retired Civil Surgeon was bidden farewell breaching the social distancing norms in a function organised in a hotel on Saturday. Meanwhile, someone complained to the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) about the crowd during the function. However, the crowd was dispersed until the AMC squad arrived at the venue. The squad had to leave by giving only warning.

Civil surgeon Dr S V Kulkarni was retired on Saturday, and a grand function was organised to bid him farewell. Health deputy director Dr Swapnil Lale, additional district civil surgeon Dr Kamlakar Mudkhedkar, and other health department officers and employees were present. In the backdrop of the Corona crisis, a complete lockdown has been imposed in the district on Saturday and Sunday. Still, this function was organised. A huge crowd was gathered at the hotel, and the entire hall was packed. All the people breached the social distancing norms and gathered to click photos and to give bouquets. Someone complained about the crowd, and the AMC squad visited the venue, but the crowd had dispersed then. The squad had to return without taking any action.Health deputy director Dr Lale said that as it was noticed that the people are gathering in large numbers at the venue, the function was concluded.