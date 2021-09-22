Deaf community still face communication barrier; NGOs, parents, feel to launch sign language course

By Mehboob Inamdar

Aurangabad, Sept 22:

Sign language plays a very important role in the life of deaf and dumb people. It is difficult to imagine their life without sign language. There are more than 10 lakh deaf and dumb people in the State, including more than 3,000 in the city. Gradually they started working in private sectors or becoming self-enterprising on the line of normal people.

However, deaf people still face the challenge of communication with the general public who cannot understand their language.

This is creating a feeling of inequality among them and a communication gap. The non-government organisations and parents of such children feel that a course should be started so that other people can learn their sign language and reduce the communication gap.

Kirti Dongre (executive director, Progressive Life Centre) said that many deaf people are working in the private sector and have also started their own businesses in the city.

“The sign language can be understood by the deaf community or their family members or teachers who deal with such children. Others need to learn the language to communicate with them. It would be good if the Government launches a course of sign language for the general public,” she said. She said that the experience of communicating words or feelings through hands, finger spells, facial expressions is quite amazing and thrilling,” she asserted.

“We already use some sign language on a mobile phone like emojis.

Deaf people can work together hand in hand with the general public if sign language is promoted in all areas of life to recognise their rights,” she asserted.

Santosh Santre, a parent of a deaf child, said that he struggled very much, in the beginning, to communicate with him.

“My son was unable to get information at public places like educational institutes. The reason is that people are not aware of sign language. He has undergone training in Mysuru (Mysore). Now, he is working in a multinational company in Bengaluru. There should be a short term course in all education institutes so that normal people can learn it communicate with the deaf community.