Dearth of health workers in rural areas

Aurangabad, Sept 12:

The posts of doctors in the rural areas are filled, and only one post of the medical officer is vacant in the district. However, 293 posts of the health workers are vacant, due to which the health services in the rural primary health centres have been hampered.

In all, 52 primary health centres are run through the zilla parishad (ZP) health department in the district through which OPD, IPD, maternal, regular vaccination facilities are provided. A total of 2,945 posts from doctors to health assistants have been sanctioned, of which only 2,620 posts are filled. Out of the total 123 posts of doctors, 122 posts have been filled. On the contrary, 66 posts of the health workers (male) and 190 posts (female) health workers are vacant.

District health officer Dr Sudhakar Shelke said that 265 posts of health workers, health assistants, pharmacists, laboratory assistants, and others are vacant in the rural areas, which will be filled by October, he said. Vacant posts in rural areas

Name of posts Posts filled Vacant posts

Medical Officers 122 01

Health Worker (male) 194 66

Health Assistant (male) 069 07

Health Worker (female) 286 190

Health Assistant (female) 037 013

Pharmacist 053 007