Death mystery of worker in Wadgaon unveils

Aurangabad, Sept 17:

The body of the worker from Wadgaon, Santosh Vitthal Waghmare (32, Jogwada, Jatwada, presently living at Wadgaon), missing for the past eight days, was found hanging on a tree in a quarry at Teesgaon area on Thursday morning. Now, the mystery behind his death has been unveiled. His wife had an affair with a man and when Santosh saw their photos together, he committed suicide. A case has been registered against the suspect Irfan Pathan (Ambar Hills).

The residents on Thursday morning saw a dead body hanging to a tree in a quarry in Teesgaon area and they immediately informed about it to the Waluj MIDC police station. On the basis of the missing complaint, the police called the relatives of Santosh, who identified him due to his clothes. On suspicion, his wife had lodged a complaint against Irfan Pathan at Harsul police station when Santosh went missing.

In her complaint, she mentioned that, on September 6, Irfan stopped Santosh when he was going to his work and showed him morphed photgraphs in which she and Irfan were together. She knew Irfan before marriage and he morphed the photos, she mentioned in the complaint.

Depressed after seeing the photos, Santosh committed suicide. On the basis of the statement given by deceased’s wife, a case has been registered against Irfan Pathan at the Waluj MIDC police station while PSI Gautam Wavale is further investigating the case.