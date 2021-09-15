Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide

Aurangabad, Sept 15:

A debt-ridden farmer incurred heavy losses of the crops due to heavy rains. Worried about the repayment of the loans and responsibility to sustain the family, he committed suicide by hanging himself to a tree near his house at Davarwadi in Paithan tehsil on Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Appsaheb Bhanudas Satpute (44).

Satpute was in depression due to the losses in the farm and had huge loans. On Wednesday morning, he hanged himself to a Neem tree near his house. When the family members realized it, he was removed from the tree and taken to the rural hospital at Pachod. The doctors declared him dead after the examination.

A case has been registered at the Pachod police station while head constable Sudhakar Mohite is further investigating the case. Satpute has been survived by his mother, brother, wife, daughter, and two sons. Two years back, his father, Bhanudas Satpute, also committed suicide by consuming poison due to financial debt and losses in agriculture.