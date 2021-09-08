Decision to reopen colleges to be taken after Covid situation review: Minister Samant

Aurangabad, Sept 8:

Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said that the decision about reopening the colleges would be taken after reviewing Covid situation in the State.

The minister who was in the city to attend a programme on Wednesday evening told newsmen that the new academic year would commence from November 1.

He said he would take information about how many hostels and colleges are quarantine centres before reopening the higher education institutes offline or online.

“Covid situation review is being taken regularly. The number of patients is increasing in some districts. The third pandemic should not come. If it hits the State, students should not bear its brunt. The decision of colleges reopening would be taken considering this into mind,” he asserted.

Box

Taking credit of airport by BJP unfortunate

Uday Samant said he is the district guardian minister of Sindhudurg, where Chipi Airport was developed on MIDC land on the basis of Built Operate Transfer (BOT) with IRB.

“I am district guardian minister of Sindhudurg. The fund for the airport’s development was given through DPC. Competition to take credit for its development is unfortunate. No one from Shiv Sena has taken its credit.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia himself spoke with Chief Minister about the inauguration of the airport. He sought an appointment for September 9 for the event. This is a true protocol,” he said.

Without taking the name of union Minister of Micro, Medium and Small Enterprises (MSME), Narayan Rane, Samant said he did not want to comment about what others were saying.