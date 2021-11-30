Decision to reopen schools in city delayed; Administrator to review situation after Dec 10

Aurangabad, Nov 30:

Administrator of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation ((AMC) Astik Kumar Pandey on Tuesday announced that the decision about schools reopening in the city would be taken after December 10 on reviewing the situation.

It may be noted Government gave permission to restart first to seventh standard schools in the cities of the State from December 10.

However, the AMC administration city has decided not to reopen schools until December 10, due to fear of new Covid variant Omicron spread. Astik Kumar Pandey announced that the decision would be taken after December 10 after reviewing the situation.

The schools from first to fourth standards in rural areas and first to seventh standards in city areas were not allowed to open when the new academic year began. So, students were taking online education from home.

The State Disaster Management Authority has empowered the Commissioner to take a decision regarding the opening of schools and colleges in the city. The decision to reopen the school has been delayed due to the possibility of a third wave of the new virus, Omicron. Pandey said that schools from first to seventh standards in the city would remain closed till December 10.