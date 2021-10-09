Dedicated, constant work key to success, says Jaju, installation ceremony of Rotary and Rotaract Club of Aurangabad West

Aurangabad, Oct 8: Dedicated and constant work is the only key to success. There is nothing difficult in this world. Lack of knowledge, hard work, ideas and experience make things difficult. Team building, team motivation and team achievements are the true tests of successful leadership,

said Chamber of Marathwada Industries Association president Shivprasad Jaju.

He was speaking as the chief guest on the occasion of installation ceremony of Rotary and Rotaract Club of Aurangabad West, here recently. Outgoing president Sunil Gaikwad and secretary Hemant Landge handed over the charge to incoming president Tejas Kulkarni and secretary Sagar kharade. Siddharth Sharma took over as president of Rotaract Club and Omkar Deshmukh as secretary.

Message of the district governor Dr Om Motipawale (Latur) was delivered by Suraj Dumne. Ajit Vaishnav anchored the programme. Sagar Kharade proposed a vote of thanks.

Kulkarni said installation of Human Milk Bank at GMCH NICU, the ambitious project of the Club approved under Rotaries Global Grant, was delayed due to Covid pandemic and will be completed this year.

New working committee of the Rotary Club is as follows:

Vice-president - Bhushan Kulkarni, treasurer Darshana Shah, Gaikwad, Landge, Devanand Mahadeva, Dr Rupali Ashtputre, Kiran Sakla, Kshama Sardeshpande, Dr Shilpa Vaishnav, Anand Asolkar and Habib Shaikh.

New working committee of the Rotarct Club:

Shubhankar Hibare, Mihir Patwari, Simran Gunwani, Sahil Khandelwal, Anuj Pardeshi, Akanksha Satdive, Saloni Shelkar Patil, Mohini Khandelwal, Sahil Gunwani

District Governor (DG) Elect for the year 2022-23 of Rotary International District 3132 Rukmesh Jakhotia, Past DG Suhas Vaidya, Rotaract district representative Madhur Agarwal, secretary Ketaki Kulkarni and others were present.