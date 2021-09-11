Dedication of 20 ambulance in Zilla Parishad

Aurangabad, Sept 11:

The 20 ambulances procured from the interest on the funds received under the 14th finance commission were dedicated to public by Zilla Parishad (ZP) on Saturday. However, the programme was held twice as one of the minister arrived late for the programme.

The programme was organised at 8.30 am at ZP on Saturday. Horticulture minister Sandipan Bhumare, who arrived on time for the event, inaugurated the ambulances first. Speaking on the occasion, Bhumare said that with addition of 20 ambulance, nearly 50 health centres are now equipped with ambulances. He immediately left to attend another programme at Paithan. While minister of state for rural development Abdul Sattar, who arrived at the venue an hour late again performed the inauguration ceremony and also reviewed the ongoing work new ZP building. ZP president Meena Shelke, vice president L G Gaikwad, chief executive officer Nilesh Gatne, health chairman Avinash Galande, Kishor Balande, Keshavrao Tayde, Dnyaneshwar Kapse and others were present.

Ambulances were dispatched to the concerned primary health centers after the program. These include Warudkazi, Pimpriraja, Kachner, Wadodbazar, Pimpalwadi, Vihamandwa, Adul, Balanagar, Lasur station, Bhendala, Aurala, Wadner, Chapaner, Nachanwel, Hatnur, Bazarsawangi, Ellora, Gadana, Jarandi and Savladbara.