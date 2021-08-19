Delay in supply of 193 medicines, aids burden relatives of patients at GMCH

Aurangabad, Aug 19:

The delay in supply of 193 medicines and aids by Haffkine Institute to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for the past three months is pushing the relatives of patients at the hospital to suffer. They are forced to run helter-skelter with prescriptions given by doctors to procure required medicines from private medical shops situated outside the hospital campus.

Thousands of patients from all over Marathwada and surrounding Vidarbha and Khandesh regions visit GMCH for treatment daily. The Non-Covid patients are experiencing a shortage of the necessary medicines for the past month. It is learnt that Haffkine Institute supplies medicines and other aids to all Government Medical College and Hospitals in the state. Hence, the delay in supply is going on for the past many months. The GMCH has placed the order for medicines and other medical aid on May 4, 2021.

The GMCH, on the local level, has recently purchased essential medicines of Rs 34 lakh, while the District Civil Hospital has also donated 3,750 salines. Meanwhile, the relatives of the non-covid patients appealed to the public representatives to mediate and get rid of the medicines shortage.

The scribe spotted one woman (a relative of a patient admitted in the delivery ward of GMCH) buying medicines, injections and other medical aids by spending Rs 1,000.

The GMCH dean Dr Kanan Yelikar said, " The hospital has placed the order for 193 different medicines and aids of valuing Rs 7.50 crore to Haffkine. We are waiting for the delivery of the order. The sock of medicines purchased at the local level is likely to get exhausted after 20 days."