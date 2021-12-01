Delhi morning flight gets good response

Aurangabad, Dec 1:

The Indigo Delhi - Aurangabad - Delhi morning service received a good response from the passengers on the first day of the service on Wednesday.

In the flight with 180 passengers capacity, 50 passengers came to the city while 122 flew to Delhi. The flight will start from Delhi at 5.15 am and will reach Aurangabad at 7.15. It will fly again to Delhi at 7.45 am and will reach at 9.35 am.

With the morning service, the passengers will be able to get the connecting flights to Patna, Jaipur, Dehradun, Srinagar and other places from Delhi Airport. After the starting of one more service from Chikalthana Airport, the city air passengers are eagerly waiting for the regularization of the earlier Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. Presently, air services are available from the city to Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.