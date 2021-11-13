Delhi’s land is always unstable, picture in 2024 to be different: Raut

Aurangabad, Nov 13:

“The land of Delhi is always unstable. Mughals who held the throne of Delhi, British under whose rule the sun never set, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi all have gone. So,

scenario of Delhi will be different in 2024,” asserted MP Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader, during a students interaction programme ‘Mukta Samvad’ organised at Rukhmini Hall of MGM University on Saturday.

MGM Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice-Chancellor Vilas Sapkal and Registrar Ashish Gadekar were present on the occasion. Principal Rekha Shelke made an introductory speech.

Journalism students Komal Parikh, Ashay Yedge, Ajay Dhanje and Dnyaneshwar More interacted with Raut.

When he was asked whether the journalist or editor should remain neutral, he said "no".

“Journalists and editors should have their own role. An editor without a stand is not fit to run a newspaper,” he said.

On the point that industrialists are buying various media houses, he replied that industrialists still cannot buy the country.

“To be dissatisfied with somebody just because of his one did not get power, we have never seen such a feeling in the State. Power comes and goes, but today's scene in the State is sad,” he said.

No one has moral right to talk about destroying black money

“There is a lot of corruption to get power from money and money from power. The root cause of corruption in elections. Various political parties get a donation in crores rupees. The ruling party in particular receives more donations. One party gets fund of Rs 650 crore. No one has moral right to destroy corruption and black money,” he noted.

Issue of tree felling for Balasaheb's memorial to be addressed properly

Earlier, it was said that a memorial of Balasaheb Thackeray would be erected in MGM's Priyadarshani Udyan without cutting down trees. When he was asked about felling around thousand trees when the work started, Raut said, "Tourism Minister and Balasaheb have always been nature lovers. We have shifted the metro car shed to stop trees cutting down at Aarey Colony in Mumbai. The matter will be presented to the minister properly.”.