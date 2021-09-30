Demand being raised in political circles to declare wet drought

Aurangabad, Sept 30:

Political parties are raising a demand strongly to provide Rs 50,000 compensation per hectare to the farmers by declaring a wet drought.

It may be noted that the district received more than 150 per cent rainfall which damaged crops on thousands of hectares of land in Marathwada and other parts of the State.

BJP, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), AIMIM demanded that the government should take a firm and immediate decision.

Shiv Sena said that the Government would take a decision soon.

Crops spread on 2.5 lakh hectares of land in the district were damaged till September 28. Crops on about 1 to 1.5 lakh hectares of land were destroyed because of subsequent rain after September 28. It will take time to complete panchnamas. Around 75 per cent of panchnamas were completed when heavy rains caused losses again. Nearly 5 lakh farmers were affected by rainfall two days ago.

CM reviewed situation: Minister Bhumre

“Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has taken the review of the losses and the situation. The Government will provide help to farmers fully. He himself (CM) is looking after the situation. The heavy rains have damaged not one or two regions but most of the parts of the State. So, the CM will announce the decision as soon as possible”, said Employment Guarantee Scheme Minister Sandipan Bhumre.

Government should help immediately: Bagade

MLA Haribhau Bagade demanded that the State government should immediately provide Rs 50,000 per hectare to the farmers instead of providing assistance after the panchnama.

“ All crops have been damaged of Kharif season. Rabi sowing depends on Kharif produce. So, if the government takes a decision to provide help immediately, the farmers will get some support,” he added.

Declare wet drought in the district: MNS

District President of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Dilip Bankar demanded that a wet drought should be declared in the district. He submitted a memorandum to the District Collector.

Spokesman Prakash Mahajan, State Vice President Dilip Chitlange, Bipin Naik, Vaibhav Mitkar, Rahul Patil, Sanket Shete and others were present.

Also, District President Suhas Dasharthe, Satnam Gulati, Sandeep Kulkarni submitted a memorandum to the Divisional Commissioner and demanded immediate assistance of Rs 50,000 per hectare to the farmers.

Govt appears indifferent: MP Jaleel

MP Imtiaz Jaleel said the government should help the farmers immediately rather than wait for the panchnamas of damage caused by heavy rains. “The Government seems indifferent to help farmers. The situation is out of control everywhere. Therefore, the government should make a decision soon,” he said.