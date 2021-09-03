Demand for an alternative immersion well at Chikalthana

Aurangabad, Sept 3:

A petrol pump of the rural police department has been set up near the Ganesh immersion well which has been in use every year for the last 35 years. This year, Ganesh devotees from Chikalthana area have demanded an alternative immersion well from the municipal administrator. The residents said that since the place belongs to the rural police, they have built their petrol pump by filling the well. The matter went unnoticed due to lockdown. Since Ganeshotsav starts from September 10, devotees are worried about the immersion of Ganesh idols. Therefore, the former corporator and residents have made an appeal to the municipal administrator, commissioner of police and district collector to provide an alternative immersion well.