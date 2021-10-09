Demand for minority facilities to Buddhists

Aurangabad, Oct 9:

The Buddhist Alpasankhanyank Samvidhanik Bhikku Sangh president Harshbodhi Mahathero demanded that the Buddhist should get the facilities of the minority category.

Addressing a press conference he said that the Buddhists have not received the facilities as minority. They do not have the representation in the state and union minority commissions. Hence, they should get the minority facilities. Awareness is being created about it among the people, he said.

Bhante Khantiko, Bhadant Shakyaputra Sagar Thero, Bhadant Karunabodhi Mahathero, Bhante Dhammanand, Bhante Mushim and others were present.