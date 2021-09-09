Demand to compensate kin of deceased Rupali with Rs 10 lakh

Aurangabad, Sept 9:

A delegation of residents met the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) officers and demanded a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family members of deceased Rupali Dadarao Gaikwad, who met a watery grave after drowning in a nullah at Mukundnagar in the Mukundwadi area on Tuesday evening. Rupali’s parents are old and are not keeping well. She was the only earning member of the family and worked in a company in the Shendra MIDC area.

On Tuesday evening, she was drowned in a nullah while crossing it. The residents alleged that the AMC had not constructed a road along the railway track, due to which she caused her life. Rupali had done her BCS and was planning for higher education to help her family. The ignorance of the AMC to construct the road had caused her death. Hence, a road should be built at the earliest so that such mishaps should not occur again. The family members of Rupali should get a compensation of Rs 10 lakh soon, the residents demanded.

The delegation included the city joint-secretary of the CPI Madhukar Khillare, Adv Mahesh Kharat, Balaji Paddirwad and others.