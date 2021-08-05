Demand to complete pending railway projects

Aurangabad, Aug 5:

The problems, demands, surveys, and proposals of the railway in Marathwada are pending for several years. Hence, all the railway works in the region should be given preference and should be completed soon, demanded MLC Satish Chavan through a memorandum to union minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve.

The railway connectivity in the Marathwada region is inadequate. As a result, the number of trains operated is also less and the development has hampered. The proposals for new railway routes, double lines, electrification, and other works related to the railway are pending for the past several years.

The railway board put the demands in the cold storage or meager funds are provided for the development. Hence, the condition of the railways in the Marathwada region has not improved, Chavan mentioned in the memorandum.

He mentioned that the cultural, educational, and industrial development of the region could be achieved if the pending Manmad - Parbhani double line, Parli - Beed - Nagar new route, Rotegaon - Kopargaon route, Solapur - Tuljapur - Osmanabad - Beed - Gevrai - Jalgaon route, Aurangabad - Chalisgaon route, Jalna - Khamgaon, Latur Road - Ahmedpur - Loha - Nanded route works are completed soon.