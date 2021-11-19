Demand to declare assured price to agri-products

Aurangabad, Nov 19:

The Hamal Mathadi Mahamandal and Swaraj India leader, Subhash Lomte, has demanded to take a decision on granting assured price to the agriculture produce of the farmers, soon.

" It was not an easy task to make the Prime Minister realise his wrong decision. However, the farmers of the country made it happen and for the first time, he has taken back his decision. This was possible because of the unity of farmers, the continuation of struggle with determination and sacrifice of more than 700 farmers," said Lomte.

Earlier, the union Government released the resolution on June 5, 2020. This evoked opposition from the farmers. The farmers in Punjab came on the roads and brought all the road and train transport services to a grinding halt. Despite this, the union Government formed the Acts. However, the farmers of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan strongly opposed the move. Hence the union Government opted to blame the ongoing peaceful and non-violence agitation alleging that the terrorism and anti-national activities are operating from the agitation; Naxalites are participating in it and also claiming that the agitation is receiving funds from foreign. This is condemnable, underlined Lomte.