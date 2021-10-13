Demand to give pilgrimage centre status to Karnapura temple

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

Shiv Sena MLC Ambadas Danve has demanded in a letter to the district guardian minister Subhash Desai to give the pilgrimage centre status to the ancient Karnapura temple.

The Tuljabhavani Temple at Karnapura is around 400 years old and has historic significance. Hence, Danve has demanded that this temple should be given the status of the pilgrimage centre.