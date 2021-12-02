Demand to include Aurangabad in Krishi Udan Scheme

Aurangabad, Dec 2:

The chairman of the civil aviation committee of Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation, Sunit Kothari has demanded to the civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to include Chikalthana Airport in the ‘Krishi Udan Scheme.

The agriculture sector is undergoing drastic changes and the produce is increasing rapidly. However, the farmer suffer heavy losses due to unavailability of proper transportation and hence, they are not getting the proper compensation for their produce. There is a need that the agriculture produce should reach the market through air service. As a result, the agriculture produce from Marathwada region will reach various markets in the country in less time, Kothari mentioned.

He also pressed the demands of expansion of the runway, terminal building, rapid taxi exit, S-Band Doppler Weather Radar at Airport and reduction in wat from 5 per cent to 1 per cent on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF).