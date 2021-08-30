Demand to reopen schools, colleges for students

Aurangabad, Aug 30:

“Only selected students can afford online education. Around 30 per cent of students are taking online education. Students suffered unrecoverable losses during the last two years. The highest percentage among them is from the rural and economically weaker section. The State Government should give permission to reopen the schools and colleges. It is a demand on behalf of students of Marathwada,” said MLC Satish Chavan while addressing a press conference here on Monday.

He claimed that online education did not reach 30 per cent of students, specially of Marathi medium in rural areas.

“There is a mobile phone network problem in the city. So, we can imagine what may be the situation in the rural. How can parents afford mobile phones of Rs 10,000 for online education as their financial condition is very poor? Why permission is not given for reopening educational institutes for students when political events get permission,” he added.