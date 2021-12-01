Demand to repair Mehmood Darwaza

Aurangabad, Dec 1:

The District-City Congress Committee demanded to repair Mehmood Darwaza near Paan Chakki and start traffic through it.

In a memorandum submitted to the district collector recently, the City Congress Committee president Mohammed Hisham Osmani stated that Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) had not taken notice of a complaint about the sorry state of the gate.

“The iron frame installed to support gate too fell down. Some portion of the gate fell. The gate is the main route for Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Patients have to take a long route to visit the GMCH. It should be repair damaged portion, install the frame and traffic should be allowed,” he added.