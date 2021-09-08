Demand to start sub-centre of KBN University

Aurangabad, Sept 8:

MP Imtiaz Jaleel sought the sub-centre of Gulbarga KBN University for the city. Jaleel recently visited the Dargah of the great Sufi Saint Hazrat Khwaja Banda Nawaz Gesu Daraj (Ra) Gulbarga, Karnataka.

He also met descendants and Sajjada Nasheen of the Dargah Banda Nawaz- Dr Syed Shah Khusrau Hussaini, the chancellor of KBN University.

The MP urged the chancellor to start the sub-centre of the university in the city to provide quality education to the students.

He also assured Dr Syed Shah Khusrau Hussaini of all possible help and cooperation at the Governmental and Administrative level for the establishment of a sub-centre.

Editor of Daily Asia Express Shareq Nakshbandi and the secretary of Dargah Hazrat Syed Yusuf Shah Hussaini alias Raja Kattal (Rh) Khuldabad, Dr Sohail Zakiuddin were also present.