Demand to withdraw ban on small size land purchase deal

Aurangabad, Sept 16:

Citizens demonstrated in front of the divisional commissioner office on Thursday demanding to withdraw the ban imposed on small size land purchase deals.

The citizens said stated that the Government is losing thousands of crores of rupees fund while citizens are in trouble as their small size land is not sold.

They said that people sell their land when they need money for medical treatment, marriage, education. Many families are in financial crisis as their band on sale of small size land in the State.

The Government banned the sale of small plots under Maharashtra Prevention of Fragmentation and Consolidation of Holdings Act.

They demanded that permission should be given to selling the land of NA-45 and 47. Balasaheb Gaikwad, Hakim Patel, Pradeep Harer, Dyaneshwar Kakde, Ashok Panjge, Anil Taur, Sanjay Medhe and others were present.