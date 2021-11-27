Demonstration of 6 surgeries in the international workshop

Aurangabad, Nov 27:

On the second day of the 16th International Conference (Amasicon 2021) organised by the Association of Minimal Access Surgeon of India (Amasi) 2021, six surgeries were demonstrated from MGM. Dr Prashant Rao performed 2 large intestinal surgeries and Dr Pravin Suryawanshi demonstrated 4 surgeries on liver and pancreas.

The conference was the first to demonstrate the complex and skillful surgery of endoscopic cystogastrostomy. The complex surgeries are available in Aurangabad and its successful demonstration at the international level is appreciated at the conference, said Dr Kalpesh Jani. We will strive for advanced endoscopy and laparoscopy training, Dr Suryawanshi. Dr Bhaskar Musande worked as the main coordinator for the workshop. Dr Rajendra Shinde, Dr A Q Khan, Dr Tejinder Singh Chhabda, Dr Praful Pawar, Dr Varsha Jakkal and others were present.