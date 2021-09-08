Demonstrations held by BJP Mahila Morcha

Aurangabad, Sept 8:

The activists of the BJP Mahila Morcha on Wednesday held demonstrations in front of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) demanding immediate compensation for the traders and citizens who suffered loss due to heavy rains in the city on Tuesday.

Heavy rains lashed many parts of the city on Tuesday night. Traders recovering from corona were devastated as water damaged the goods in the shops. Water also flooded Jaibhavaninagar and Vishrantinagar area. Water in the area did not recede even on Wednesday. Along with goods, many household items were also severely damaged. However no official from the AMC visited the spot. Therefore, angry women and activists of the BJP women front from Vishrantinagar held demonstrations in front of the entrance of the corporation on Wednesday evening. The women also raised slogans against the AMC. A memorandum was submitted to the municipal administration. Mahila Morcha's city district secretary Manisha Ganesh Munde, Savita Misal, Mira Pathade, Anita Tupe, Kamal Sathe, Punam More, Rahul Divekar and others were present.