Dengue, chikungunya patients on the rise in the city

Aurangabad, Sept 17:

Dengue has seen a significant rise in the city as 40 positive patients were found from September 1 to 15. Likewise, 44 suspects are undergoing treatment in private hospitals. The number of dengue patients undergoing treatment is much higher in private hospitals.

Nine dengue patients and 98 suspected patients were found in the city in August. Now, in September, 40 positives and 44 suspects are fund till date. The numbers are from the Government Medical College and Hospital. Patients are also undergoing treatment in various private hospitals. Fortunately no deaths have been reported. In 2018, more than nine patients died due to dengue. In view of the increasing number of patients, the municipal corporation has started spraying and fogging in each zone.

Hundreds of patients every day

Patients with diseases like dengue and chikungunya are coming in large numbers. Private hospitals are seeing 80 to 90 patients daily. Most of the patients are being treated in private hospitals, hence the numbers are not being registered with the corporation.

Prevalence in young and adults

The prevalence of the disease is high in young and adults. The relatives are finding it difficult to get platelets. There is also a shortage of blood in the blood banks in the city and an appeal is being made to Ganesh mandal and NGOs to conduct blood donation camps.

Efforts by the AMC

Fogging, spraying pesticides and abate treatment is being done for the last three days. So far work has been done in three zones. The sole purpose of this campaign is to find the places of origin of mosquitoes and eradicate them. The city will soon see a decline in other viral diseases, including dengue, said Dr Paras Mandlecha municipal health officer.

Patients currently undergoing treatment

Dengue-84

Chikungunya - 437

Jaundice - 57