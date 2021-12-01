Deputy direct upset over locked mortuary

Aurangabad, Dec 1:

Deputy director of health Dr Balasaheb Chavan expressed displeasure on Wednesday to a locked mortuary in District Civil Hospital (DCH).

He instructed hospital administration to give required training to doctors and employees immediately and start mortuary for post-mortem.

Dr Chavan took a review meeting at DCH at 12 noon today and later, he visited the departments of the hospital.

Administrative officer Dr Bhosale, additional civil surgeon Dr Kamlakar Mudkhedkar and others were present. The deputy director inspected delivery Obstetrics and Gynaecology and reviewed daily childbirth.

He asked questions like testing of a meal prepared for patients in the hospital by the officers.

Dr Chavan expressed satisfaction with the information given about the kitchen.

During his visit in storeroom sought information about how medicines are kept without any AC. He also gave instructions to keep medicines properly.

Dr Balasaheb Chavan instructed the administration to appoint healthy security guards to tackle disputes between patients relatives and doctors.