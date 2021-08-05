Desai to inaugurate AMC's CBSE schools on Aug 15

Aurangabad, Aug 5:

The guardian minister Subhash Desai will be inaugurating two CBSE schools of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), in the city, on August 15.

It may be noted that the AMC administrator A K Pandey with an aim to provide free of cost education to deserving students through English medium had decided to start the CBSE schools. Accordingly, two CBSE schools have been set up in Osmanpura and Garkheda. The AMC is starting junior KG, senior KG, first and second standard classes.

The schools are being started on a pilot basis. The civic body has provided student-friendly facilities in these two schools. As a result, when the citizens got a wind of it, there was a huge rush of parents to get their kids admitted. The admissions in each class got full in eight days.

20 seats in each class

The schools will start functioning from Monday. The admission is given free of cost to the students. The seating capacity of each class - junior KG, senior KG, Ist and IInd is 20 seats each. There was a waiting list of 50 students for admission to each class. The guardian minister will inaugurate these schools on Independence Day, said the deputy municipal commissioner Santosh Tengale.

Trained faculty?

The AMC has selected 25-30 teachers from the existing strength of teachers in AMC schools. These selected teachers had completed the training and now will be deployed to teach CBSE students. Under the guidance of the AMC administrator, the core team comprising additional commissioner B B Nemane, education officer Ramnath Thore, cultural officer Sanjeev Sonar, headmasters Ahmed Patel, Shashikant Ubale and all teachers are taking efforts for the success of the project.