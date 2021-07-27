Deshmukh hold discussion with Congress activists

Aurangabad, July 27:

State medical education minister and contact minister of Aurangabad district, Amit Deshmukh today listened to the grievances of Aurangabad Congress activists for two and a half hours at the mantralay in Mumbai. It was insisted that the district should get adequate development funds and the activists should be appointed on the government committees.

The list of the names of the activists of Congress party for appointment on government committees is ready. Deshmukh promised that he will discuss the matter with guardian minister and make efforts for formation of committees. Various development works in the district were also discussed along with party issues and testified that all possible cooperation would be extended to various development works along with the growth of the party in the district. Deshmukh said, preparations should be made at the party level for the forthcoming elections, booth committees should be strengthened, party office bearers should be appointed, active party workers should be given a chance, young party workers should be involved in party work and information about the schemes being implemented by the government should be disseminated to the public.