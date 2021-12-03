Developers booked in land scam

Aurangabad, Dec 3:

Satara police have booked five builders for making a forged map of land in Gut No. 220 in Satara area and presented it to the Cidco office, cheating the government. The builders and developers included Sambhaji Atkare, Sameer Bhandari, Vijaykumar Patni, Jitendra Dhakare and Ajay Pawar.

According to the complainant and president of Bhagyadeep Audyogik Sahakari Sanstha, Bhagwan Babasaheb Gorde (N-11, Navjeevan Colony, Hudco), his organisation has 1.5 acres land in Gut No. 225 and 1.75 acres in Gut No. 219 in Satara area. Next to his land, there is Gut No. 220, where the land is owned by Shri Gurudev Builders and Developers. Vijaykumar Patni and others are partners in this firm. In all, 29,700 square meters land from Cidco for development in this Gut. In 2017, they erected an iron wire compound on the land owned by Shri Gurudev Sanstha, owned by Gorde. When he objected, they told him that the map has been sanctioned by Cidco office and the district collector has sanctioned N.A.

Hence, Gorde sought documents from the Cidco office and found that a forged map was prepared and then measurement was done from the urban development and land records offices. The partners in Shri Gurudev Builders and Developers made forged map by using duplicate stamps with the intention to grab the land of the Bhagyadeep Audyogik Sahakari Sanstha.

Later, Gorde appealed against it in court and the court directed the police to register a case in this regard. Accordingly, a case of cheating has been registered against Vijaykumar Patni, Sambhaji Atkare, Sameer Bhandari, Jitendra Dhakare and Ajay Pawar.