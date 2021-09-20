Devotees bid heartfelt adieu to Lord Ganesha

Aurangabad, Sept 20:

The devotees bade a heartfelt adieu to Lord Ganesha on Sunday praying Ganpati Bappa Mourya and free the world from Corona crisis. The immersion of Lord Ganesha was done in the devotional atmosphere following the Corona guidelines. The processions were not organised by the Ganesh Mandals and the devotees.

At the Sansthan Ganpati, the idol was immersed in a temporary water tank prepared in the temple area after conducting the Aarti by the dignitaries. Atharvashirsh Pathan was organised for ten days and was concluded on Sunday at 9 am in the presence of Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire.

At 11 am, union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, MLA Haribhau Bagade, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, MLA Atul Save, former MP Khaire, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta, president of the Ganesh Mahasangh Abhishekh Deshmukh, former MLA Bhausaheb Chikatgaonkar, Anil Makariye, trustee Anil Chavan, Prafulla Malani, Sunil Ajmera, Santosh Chinchani, Ramesh Ghodele, Kishor Tulsibaugwale, DCP Nikesh Khatmode and others were present during the Aarti.

Directives to follow the guidelines and use mask were given to the people.

Immersion conducted by showering flowers in Cidco - Hudco area

The residents of Cidco and Hudco bade farewell to Lord Ganesha by showering Gulal and flowers on Sunday. In the Cidco Hudco area, 19 idols of the Ganesh Mandals and 2,594 idols from the houses were immersed. The residents showed discipline and peace during the immerssion at Rajeev Gandhi Maidan in N-5, Cidco, Ramlila Maidan in N-7, Garware Stadium and other places. They followed the Covid guidelines. Many people brought idols on two-wheelers, cars and rickshaws at the idol collection centre. Immersion was also done in the well in Salim Ali Lake area. In all, 2,594 idols from homes and 19 from the Ganesh Mandals were collected at the centre.

Strict police bandobast was deployed at the collection centre, Shri Visarjan Vihir, T V Centre and other places.