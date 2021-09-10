Devotees buy Ganesh idols with enthusiasm at Gajanan Maharaj Road

Aurangabad, Sept 10:

The devotees purchased Ganesh idols amid beating Dhols and Tashas and showering Gulal on the Gajanan Maharaj to Seven Hills Road on Friday. They purchased the decorative and puja articles along with the idols. The Jawaharnagar and Pundliknagar police had maintained strict bandobast to avert any untoward incident.

Like every year, around 50 idols shops were erected along the Gajanan Maharaj to Seven Hills Road. Similarly, idols were also sold on the handcarts since the Thursday evening. Today on the first day of the Ganesh Festival, devotees crowed here to purchase the idols since morning. Shops of decorative articles, Makhar, flowers, peacock feathers were also seen on the road.

The devotees took idols for home and for the Ganesh Mandals. The volunteers of various mandals took the idol by beating dhols and tashas and showering gulal. The enthusiastic devotees were seen taking selfies with the idols.