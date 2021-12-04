Devotees flock to Shani temples on Shani Amavasya

Aurangabad, Dec 4:

The devotees flocked to the Shani temples on the occasion of Shani Amavasya on Saturday seeking blessings of Lord Shanidev. There was a huge rush of devotees throughout the day.

It is considered auspicious to take darshan of Lord Shani on Shani amavasya in the Kartik month. The amavasya ended at 1.12 pm on Saturday. But the devotees continued to visit the temples till late in the night. One of the oldest Shani temple in Kotla Colony was specially crowded.

There was a huge sale of flowers, oil and coconut from shops set up in front of the temples. Similar rush was also seen at temples in N-2 Cidco, railway station and Kamgar Chowk. It is a tradition to take darshan of Lord Hanuman along with Lord Shanidev. Hence the Supari Hanuman temple Machli Khadak, Dakshin Mukhi Hanuman temple Aurangpura, Jabre Hanuman Temple Jadhavwadi, Smashan Maruti temple in Kailashnagar and Panchmukhi Hanuman temple In Karnapura attracted large number of devotees.

Many consider it auspicious to tie a black doll and a ash gourd on Shani Amavasya in the house and shops to keep away bad energy. Hence the sale of both the items had skyrocketed. According to traders, nearly 5,000 black dolls and 15 quintal ash gourds were sold on Saturday.