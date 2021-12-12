Devotees line up at Khandoba temple

Aurangabad, Dec 12: Devotees visited the Khandoba temple in Satara on Sunday with family members. Champashthi was celebrated on December 9. But many devotees were not able to visit the temple as it was a working day. Hence devotees flocked to the temple on Sunday. Devotees were seen queuing up on Sunday observing the covid rules. Devotees had lined up at the Khandoba temple from the main gate to the road leading to MIT till late at night.