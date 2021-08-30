Devotees participate in ISKCON’ online fest, enthusiastic celebrations of Janmashtami

Aurangabad, Aug 30: Cidco N1 branch of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) celebrated online Sri Krishna Janmashtami Mahamahotsav, today. This was the second online and 24th annual celebration by ISKCON. The offline celebrations were held with 20 devotees at Sri Radha Krishna Mandir. All activities were broadcast live on You Tube, Face book and ISKCON Aurangabad’s official website.

The celebrations began at 7 pm. Auspicious bathing ceremony was performed in which Lord Krishna’s Abhishek was done with Panchamrita (Milk, Curd, Ghee, and Honey and Panchgavya). A classical dance was performed by Devmudraa, Gurukrupa Kathhak Academy and Shyamsundari Shravane. 108 bhoga offerings were made and Mahaarati offered to the lord at 12 midnight.

A grand stage of 30x20 square feet was decorated with scented flowers, festoons and multicoloured clothes and lights creating scenic Vrindavan atmosphere. Deities of Sri Jagannath Balbhadra Subhadra were dressed in attractive regal outfits.

Entries for 20 contests organised to mark Janmashtami have been extended to September 7. Under the guidance of Dr Rohinipriya Prabhu, all committee members in the leadership of Festival Committee president Dr Satish Upadhyay, secretary Amit Bhoma and various social organisations took efforts to make this festival successful.