Diabetes check-up camp by Lions Club

LCA vice-president Prithviraj Pawar and LCA City president Antim Agrawal were present for the inaugural programme. Chief guest PDG Tansukh Zambad with Dr Geeta Malu, Dr Dhananjay Dhumal, Dr Amit Chordiya and LCA project coordinator Ln. Azim Siddiqui were welcomed by Ln Abhijeet Jain, Ln Sunila Kshatriya, Ln Satish and Sunita Agrawal. A total of 56 patients took benefit of the service on the inaugural day.