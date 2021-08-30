DIEMS gets NAAC grade-A

Aurangabad, Aug 30:

Deogiri Institute of Engineering and Management Studies was accorded grade-A by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the general secretary of Marathwada Shikshan Prasarak Mandal MLC Satish Chavan said that around 456 students got placement during the academic year 2020-21 in different industries, taking a total number of getting employment in the last one decade to 2,166.

“We will enhance quality and try to impart upgrade and employment-oriented education. Our education society gave a one-day salary to PM Care Fund and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Also, Rs 53 lakh was donated to flood-affected villages. Hostels were made available for Covid patients,” he added.

DIEMS director Dr Ulhas Shivurkar said that NAAC peer team visited the institute on August 5 and 6 for the inspection. The institute received 3.1 points out of a total 4. Vice-president of the MSP Mandal Shaikh Saleem, its member Vishwas Yelikar and Schin Borse were also present at the briefing.

Free education to children of deceased Covid patients

MLC Chavan said that 70 students lost both parents while 226 candidates mothers died of Covid and 1954 youths’ fathers died due to pandemic virus in Marathwada. “Those students who lost their parents and studying in MSP Mandal’s institute will get free admissions and education,” he added.