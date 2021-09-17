Dinner diplomacy between Sattar and Danve sparks speculations

Aurangabad, Sept 17:

The comment of the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray referring as ‘the present and the former, can be future allies’ sparked speculations in the political arena. Later, the union minister of state for Railway Raosaheb Danve and minister of state for revenue Abdul Sattar had a meal together keeping aside the political rivalry. It is also understood that the ministers have taken the initiative to reform Shiv Sena-BJP alliance. This dinner diplomacy of the two is being discussed in political circles. These gestures have given the opportunity to the political experts to analyse the present political situation.

There have been old political rivalries between Sattar and Danve. This came to the fore in the last assembly elections as both the leaders campaigned against each other. But both the leaders came together 18 months after CM Thackeray made the statement signalling an alliance. The two also ate dinner and held discussions. Speaking to the media, the ministers expressed the possibility of Sena-BJP alliance. But the two discussed more political issues regarding Sillod-Jalna Lok Sabha constituencies. Danve also surprised everyone by predicting that Sattar would campaign for him in the next elections.

Danve says, Sattar will mediate

Danve said, Sattar would mediate for the alliance. We'll move forward only if he mediates. We are like-minded parties and have the same voters. An atmosphere has been created after the statement of the CM. Senior leadership of both the parties will take decisions due to increasing public pressure. There will be a mutual programme for the alliance. I would be happy if the CM belonged to our party.

Thackeray to remain CM for next three years

Sattar said, I am ready to mediate between the two parties if the leadership decides to form an alliance. Danve invited me for dinner. I am not aware what CM said to Danve in his ears. People want an alliance. If the party chief decides to form a union, it will be acceptable to all Shiv Sainiks in the state. We are not tired of Congress and NCP. The prime minister and home minister should declare Thackeray as the chief minister for the next three years.