Disconnect power supply of those not paying bills

Aurangabad, July 29:

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) supplies electricity to customers. Therefore, it is very important to recover the electricity bills. The engineers and employees should prepare a list of customers who are in arrears and do not pay their electricity bills despite repeated instructions and disconnect their electricity supply, said district collector and joint-managing director of Aurangabad regional office Sunil Chavan.

A review meeting of the engineers of Aurangabad city circle was held under MSEDCL Aurangabad regional office on Thursday. Complaints of power outages in some parts of the city are frequent from consumers. Speaking on the issue, Chavan said that immediate notice of the complaints of the customers must be taken and prompt service should be provided by restoring the power supply in the shortest possible time. Chief engineer Bhujang Khandare, superintendent engineer Sanjay Sarag, Bibhishan Nirmal, executive engineer Premsingh Rajput, Nidhi Gautam, Laxman Kakade were present.

Harsul branch to be divided

Due to the large geographical area of MSEDCL Harsul branch, there are limitations in providing quality customer service. MSEDCL officials were also instructed to prepare a detailed proposal on the number of customers, collection of electricity bills, number of employees, customer service, geographical area with a view to splitting the branch at Harsul. This will be a great relief to the citizens of this area.