Discrepancies surface again in Health Dept exams

Aurangabad, Oct 16:

The discrepancies continue to surface in the planning of the Public Health Department for the recruitment examinations of Group C and D.

It may be noted that examination for various posts of health department will be held on October 24 and 31. Hundreds of candidates applied for more than one post.

However, the examination of different cadres will be held on the same day, at the same time. Besides, many aspirants have been given centres in Aurangabad for the examination of one post and Ahmednagar for another post’s examination.

Therefore, candidates will have to skip one examination.

Earlier, Group C and D examinations were scheduled to be held on September 25 and 26. There were errors on the admit card, like the name of one candidate and the photograph of another aspirant. Candidates from across the State expressed displeasure over the errors.

So, the Department postponed the examination for a month. Now, just eight days have left for the examination, some have already received it while many others are waiting to get hall tickets.

However, the students are once again shocked to see different cities for different group examinations and the clash of schedules in the admit card. The examination for Group C posts will be conducted on October 24. Therefore, candidates who have applied for two posts will deprive of one opportunity due to a clash of schedules.

The aspirants said that how can one reach another city on the same day at the same time for another group examination.

“One of the candidates has been allotted a centre at Kharakunwa on October 24 for the examination of a while he was given a centre in Ahmednagar for another cadre examination. The date of the examination of both the posts is the same. How one can use both opportunities of examinations on the dame day,” they added.