District administration alerted on possible rush of Covid-19 patients in city during third wave

Aurangabad, Aug 2:

Prior to the hitting of the third wave of Covid-19, the divisional commissionerate has instructed the district collectors to gear up and started preparations to tackle medical emergency considering that 25 per cent of patients from all over Marathwada and neighbouring districts are likely to arrive in Aurangabad for treatment. Around 2,000 patients from 13 districts were in the city for treatment during the second wave. Hence, the bureaucrats have been told to go for micro-planning to avoid

repeatation of inconvenience faced by the administration during the second wave, it is learnt.

The micro-planning over oxygen transportation and distribution is underway. The divisional administration has alerted all the district collectors to hold online meetings thrice a week and take stock of the situation and preparations in their respective jurisdictions. Earlier, the administration faced inconvenience in the supply of oxygen during the second wave. Later on, the divisional administration intervened in the matter, argued with oxygen suppliers from Chakan

and Raigad. It was observed that there was also a wastage of oxygen at many places. Hence the oxygen audit was done and its technical aspects were thought of to minimise the wastage. The planning of Hingoli, Nanded and Parbhani is good, while Jalna, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur and Aurangabad needs little effort for effective planning.

Micro-planning of oxygen

The divisional administration has instructed to consider the possible usage of 5,000 oxygen cylinders daily. Of which, 2,000 will be in the stock, 1,000 will be vehicles (being transported), 1,000 in hospitals and 1,000 will be at filling stations. If the micro-planning is made on these lines then it is hoped that there would be no inconvenience as was faced during the second wave.

Core team to keep vigil

The divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar has established a special core team comprising six deputy commissioners. They are Parag Soman, Veena Supekar, Jagdish Miniyar, Avinash Pathak, Shivaji Shinde and Rashmi Khandekar. The team will keep a vigil on the availability of beds for patients and supply of oxygen in time etc.