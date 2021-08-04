Divers from Vishakhapatnam arrives to seal leakages in water pipeline

Aurangabad, Aug 4:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has pressed a team of divers from Vishakhapatnam to undertake the repairing of a 700mm size pipeline stretched between Kranti Chowk and Railway Station. Many leakages have occurred in the pipeline near the Jhansi Rani Garden (Kranti Chowk). The repairing works started today evening and were continued till late night.

The 700 mm size pipeline from Jayakwadi to the old city was laid by the then municipal council in 1975. The divers were pressed during the last year, to seal the leakages that had occurred in the same pipeline at Padampura. The sealing of leakages in the vicinity of Kranti Chowk is challenging as this old pipeline is beneath the newly built cement concrete road.

The AMC through Noor Construction has pressed the divers. They arrived today afternoon. Earlier, they created a hole in the pipeline and later on, the divers entered inside the pipeline. The planning of AMC is to get seal 15-20 leakages or repair the joints through them. A special chemical mixture (which has been tried and tested) will be used to seal the leakages. The AMC water supply section underlined that the works will continue till late in the night. " The water supply of old city will not hamper due to this repairing works by divers," said acting executive engineer Kiran Dhande.