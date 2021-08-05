Divers sealed 17 leakages in 700-mm size water pipeline

Aurangabad, Aug 5:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has completed sealing of leakages at 17 spots and also completed the repairing of a 700 mm size water pipeline with the help of divers from Vishakapatnam. The pipeline was damaged and leakages occurred in it near Jhansi Rani Garden (in Kranti Chowk vicinity). The divers arrived in the city on Wednesday morning and after the primary survey, they started the works from the evening and completed the task till late in the night, said the acting civic executive engineer (water supply) Kiran Dhande.

The AMC had outsourced the work to a contractor, who then pressed these divers, to complete the task. The works were done without digging of cement concrete roads. It may be noted that the pipeline of 700 mm is very old and was laid by the then municipal council in 1975.

Dhande also underlined that the leakage, which had occurred in front of the MTDC Resort (en route to Railway Station), will also be sealed by the divers. They are arriving again in the city during the next week.