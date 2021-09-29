Dividers to be constructed on 24 roads at Rs 20 Cr; footpath to come upon 3 roads

Aurangabad, Sept 29:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) will construct dividers on 24 roads in the city at Rs 20 crore.

It may be noted the AMC has been building only cement concrete roads for the last few years. There are no dividers or footpaths on many roads. This is resulting in small and big accidents.

The Civic Body received Rs 63.51 crore from the 15th Finance Commission. Out of which, Rs 20 crore will be used to develop dividers on 24 roads.

City Engineer Sakharam Panzade said that there would be a separate footpath on three roads.

The AMC had no funds to build major roads in the city. The State Government provided funds to it. For the first time in 2014, the Government released Rs 24 crore for the city’s development. Later, the Corporation received Rs 100 crore. The Government released made available Rs 150 crore recently.

Many cement roads were developed with a fund of Rs 274 crore. Cement roads cost three times more than tar roads. The AMC did not construct dividers and footpaths so that the roads should be longer. But, some accidents were reported on the roads because of no divider.

Out of Rs 63.51 crore sanctioned fund, dividers will be constructed on 24 selected roads. Tenders will be called soon. Pavements will be constructed by laying paving blocks on three roads.

Panzade said that this would enhance the beautification of the city. Pavements on these three roads-Central Jakat Naka to SBI Chowk, Mill Corner to Jubilee Park and Salim Ali Lake to TV Center.

The names of 24 selected roads are as follows;

- Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk to Vishrantinagar Chowk

- Vishrantinagar Chowk to Maurya Mangalkaryalaya

- Ram Temple to Patel Tea House

- Central Jakat Naka to SBI Chowk

- Police Mess to Baliram Patil School

- Sant Sewalal Chowk-Pundaliknagar to Shivaji Chowk Jaibhavani Nagar

- Kamgar Chowk to Mahalaxmi Chowk

- Peer Bazaar to Shivajinagar

- Jawaharnagar Police Station to Savarkar Chowk

- Bhajiwali Bai Chowk to Utsav- Yashomangal Karyalaya

- Anand Gade Chowk to VITS Hotel

- University Gate to Town Hall

- Central Jakat Naka to Madani Chowk

- Champa Chowk to Pir Ghabsahab Dargah

- TV Center Chowk to Taj Hotel

- Uddhavrao Patil Chowk to Annasaheb Sathe Chowk

- Salim Ali Lake to TV Center-Jalgaon Road

- Seven Hills to Sutgirni Chowk

- Kranti Chowk to Paithan gate

- Mill Corner to Little Flower School