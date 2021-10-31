Diwali to be happier for various schemes beneficiaries

Aurangabad, Oct 31:

Diwali will be happier for senior citizens, destitute, orphans, widows, divorced women who are beneficiaries of different Government schemes as the grant for their pension and financial aid was released.

The distribution of government grants was delayed for three months. The destitute and beneficiaries were upset over the delay of pension and financial aid even for Diwali. The grant was released on Saturday. The pension and financial aid will be distributed before the festival.

The district gets Rs 3.50 crore fund for Shravanbal Yojana while Rs 17 crore for Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana, Rs 4 lakh for Physically Challenged person scheme, Rs 4.63 crore national old-age pension scheme and Rs 8 lakh for the widow pension scheme.

Tehsildar Rupesh Shingare said that the grants for August, September and October months was released and would be distributed to the beneficiaries before the festival.

Scheme-wise number of beneficiaries are as follows;

--Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana - 33,642

--Shravanbal Yojana - 59,030

--Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme- 38,879

--Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme-714

--Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme-162

--National Family Benefit Scheme-162