Dnyanadians excel in CBSE X exam

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 7, 2021 11:20 PM2021-08-07T23:20:01+5:302021-08-07T23:20:01+5:30

Aurangabad, Aug 7: Dnyanada English School secured 100 % result in the CBSE class X Board examination for the ...

Aurangabad, Aug 7: Dnyanada English School secured 100 % result in the CBSE class X Board examination for the academic year 2020-2021. Twenty-one students scored above 90% marks, 48 got above 80%, 29 students secured above 70%, 20 above 60%, 12 students above 50% and two students secured marks above 40%.

The school management, administrator, co-ordinator, principal, teachers and staff congratulated all the toppers and students for their hard work and efforts put in during this pandemic time and making everyone proud of their achievements.

